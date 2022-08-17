JUST IN
WazirX controversy bares crypto's vault of trade secrets in India
We back companies where tech is an enabler, not the hero: C4D Partners CEO
Specialty drugs may push Sun Pharma's US biz beyond $2 bn by 2025

The share of specialty medicines in overall pharmaceutical spending has been consistently increasing over the past decade, from 22 per cent in 2011 to 39 per cent in 2021

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Sun Pharma
In FY22, global specialty revenue recorded 39 per cent growth to reach $674 million, riding on the back of Ilumya (psoriasis drug) sales, which went up 81 per cent to $315 million

Betting on its specialty drugs portfolio, analysts expect the revenue from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ US business to cross $2 billion by 2025. The Mumbai-based firm is currently working on clinical trials of four specialty drugs.

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 19:38 IST

