Spencer's in talks with Amazon & other investors for minority stake sale

RP-Sanjiv Goenka's food and grocery retail chain Spencer's Retail is in talks with multiple players, including Amazon, for offloading a minority stake.

According to sources, the talks are at a preliminary stage and discussions are being held with more than one entity at this point. It is understood that is one of the players.

Asked whether is looking at a minority stake in Spencer's, Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head, Spencer's Retail, said, "We keep exploring multiple things but I cannot comment on anything unless it materialises. We are always open to opportunity and at any given point in time are exploring at least two to three opportunities."

declined to comment.

As part of the demerger plan of its parent company – -- Spencer's is expected to be demerged from the mother company shortly and this is when it will have to arrange for its own funds to keep its hold onto the retail space.

During 2017-18, Spencer's posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 0.30 billion as against the pre-tax loss of Rs. 1.29 billion during 2016-17. Its revenue showed marginal improvement by 3.46 per cent at Rs 20.91 billion for the year ended March 31, 2018, backed by store expansion. In the ongoing year, however, Spencer's will register its first year of PBT (profit before tax) positive in 2018-19.

With years of accumulated losses, Goenka is not keen to opt for the private equity (PE) route.

"We have been very clear that no significant PE funding is what we will be looking at. But other things we will look into. So we are open to all of it effectively but PE is not my preference for Spencer's," he said.

Goenka said that Spencer's is on an expansion mode and plans to open 20 more stores this year, thereby pulling up the total store count to 148 from the existing 128. However, he doesn't want this expansion to be "reckless" and would rather like to come up with stores which would be profitable in the first few months of operation as well as in the later stage.

However, Goenka said, he is flexible with his profitability clause in case Spencer's is able to narrow down on properties which may have a long-term gain.





To improve customer experience in its stores, Spencer's is piloting a cashless and interaction-free checkout where the customer actually scans products on his phone and checks out from the store by paying on the app – a concept similar to

"We are piloting it now. At this point, it's internally only for a few of our employees. There are a few tech things we need to fix. If the pilot goes well, we'll probably do a launch for a few select customers before it can be rolled out," he said.

Globally, the concept is at a nascent stage and there are just two such stores in the US. According to reports, a clutch of start-ups are experimenting with the idea in the US and Microsoft is believed to have shown a sample technology to Walmart. In India, Myntra has already done it.



Goenka also batted for consolidation, saying that it helps the industry grow.

"At this point, a large level of consolidation is happening and by the end of it, 3-4 players hopefully should be left and that will be a combination of Indian and international players. I think that will be great because then each of us would stand for something for the consumer. Today, everyone just stands for everything."

Amidst this changing scenario in Indian retail, Spencer's wants itself to be known as an "aspirational player" rather than a steep discounter, although it has 600 products which are cheaper than market rates.

The only concern Goenka has is over the level playing field in the era of consolidation. He wondered if having one policy for both the e-commerce as well as the brick-and-mortar model would benefit the

According to Goenka, a lot more than the names doing the rounds now would be investing in India, like retailers from the USA, Japan, and Australia.

"Also, investments would be made at the back-end too," Goenka said. “We are not growing a business to sell out to some. We are in this for the long run."

In May, Walmart announced the acquisition of a 77 per cent stake in for a whopping $16 billion. Amazon is said to be in talks with Future Retail apart from Spencer's Retail for a stake.