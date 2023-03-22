JUST IN
Walmart Foundation to support 1 mn small farmers in India over next 5 yrs
Spencer's Retail appoints Anuj Singh as CEO, MD for three-year term
Now, a B2B platform trading in unlisted shares, ESOPs, AIF units for PE/VCs
Coromandel preps for new businesses, plans to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 2 years
Govt proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics
Trai to again meet telecom firms next week to end spam call menace
Net zero target: How MSMEs are caught between a rock and a hard place
Amid rise in production cost, Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to 2%
Ambani among top 10 billionaires, Adani at 23rd: M3M Hurun Global Rich List
Guruprasad Mudlapur appointed as Managing Director of Bosch Group in India
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Now, a B2B platform trading in unlisted shares, ESOPs, AIF units for PE/VCs
icon-arrow-left
Walmart Foundation to support 1 mn small farmers in India over next 5 yrs
Business Standard

Spencer's Retail appoints Anuj Singh as CEO, MD for three-year term

Industry veteran has more than two decades of leadership experience in organisations in India, West Asia, Europe

Topics
Spencerâ€™s Retail | CEO

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV

Spencer’s Retail, which is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group, has appointed Anuj Singh as its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD).

The company said in an exchange filing its board of directors, in a meeting on Wednesday, approved the appointment based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee. Singh will be an additional director of the company from March 22, 2023 and the CEO and MD for three years.

He has more than two decades of leadership experience in organisations in India, West Asia and Europe. He spent his formative professional years working across sales and marketing roles in the paints, tobacco and beverages sectors. He then spent more than a decade in leadership roles in the beverages and food services industry, according to the filing.

He moved back to India in 2017 in a regional leadership role at Nestle. Thereafter, he worked with Walmart India as the chief merchandising officer. In his immediate past assignment, he was the country head for General Mills India.

Singh’s appointment comes about two months after Devendra Chawla resigned as Spencer’s Retail CEO and MD.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Spencerâ€™s Retail

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 19:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.