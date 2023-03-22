Spencer's Retail appoints Anuj Singh as CEO, MD for three-year term

Spencer’s Retail, which is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group, has appointed Anuj Singh as its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD).

The company said in an exchange filing its board of directors, in a meeting on Wednesday, approved the appointment based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee. Singh will be an additional director of the company from March 22, 2023 and the and MD for three years.

He has more than two decades of leadership experience in organisations in India, West Asia and Europe. He spent his formative professional years working across sales and marketing roles in the paints, tobacco and beverages sectors. He then spent more than a decade in leadership roles in the beverages and food services industry, according to the filing.

He moved back to India in 2017 in a regional leadership role at Nestle. Thereafter, he worked with Walmart India as the chief merchandising officer. In his immediate past assignment, he was the country head for General Mills India.

Singh’s appointment comes about two months after Devendra Chawla resigned as Spencer’s Retail and MD.