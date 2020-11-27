SPIC ties up with farmer network to open first Model Fertiliser Retail Shop

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC),an agri-nutrient and part of AM International, started a model fertiliser retail shop (MFRS) in Kerala. is the first private fertiliser company to set-up an MFRS in the state.

The shop has been set up in association with Horti Research Centre LLP, a dealer with a network of over 4,000 farmers. Idukki district has a potential retail market for plantation such as cardamom, tea, coffee, pepper, and vegetables.

Also known as Kisan Suvidha Kendra, the centre introduced the concept of MFRS in the 2016-17 budget. Besides selling quality fertilisers at genuine prices, MFRS will provide a range of consulting and agriculture-related services for enhanced farm productivity. These include advice on organic and chemical fertiliser usage, soil and seed testing services among others. The samples collected by the MFRS will be sent to SAS Tuticorin for testing.

ALSO READ: Madras HC refuses to stay LVB-DBS Bank merger, adjourns AUM Capital plea

Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, SPIC, and AM International, said that the retail initiative is a way to get closer to our end customer - the farmer and to understand their needs better. MFRS will provide tailor-made scientific advisory solutions which will help local farmers increase their yield and maintain better soil health and nutrition.

The availability of quality agri-nutrients at genuine prices will empower the Indian farmer ensuring better productivity, income, and prosperity.”

digitally enabled the shop by making available mFMS id and PoS machines. Idukki district was chosen for setting up the first MFRS as it has a potential retail market for plantation such as cardamom, tea, coffee, pepper, and vegetables.

The dealer has a strong team and network of more than 4000 farmers in the district. plans to set up another MFRS in Kerala's Wayanad district in the first quarter of 2021. Wayanad district has good potential for organic fertiliser sales since the main cultivated in the area are banana, tea, coffee, pepper, and ginger.