Madras HC refuses to stay LVB-DBS Bank merger, adjourns AUM Capital plea

The Madras High Court has refused to stay the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India. The court adjourned the plea moved by AUM Capital Market Pvt Ltd challenging the merger to January 21.
It may be noted, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court refused to grant stay on the final scheme of amalgamation between DBS bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank which will come into effect on Friday.
Today, a division bench of the Madras High Court consisting of Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice M S Ramesh said "no blanket interim order can be granted against the merger as the scheme has already come to operation".
They said the Centre and RBI are free to proceed further with the merger as per the scheme. The bench adjourned the hearing to January 21 and asked the Centre and the RBI to file counters, while rejecting RBI and DBS India request to keep in abeyance the order not to take any further actions prejudicial to the shareholders of LVB for three weeks.
ALSO READ: Small lenders to pay the price as RBI writes off debt of Lakshmi Vilas Bank
The petitioner alleged that the merger scheme had been devised in violation of the Banking Regulation Act which requires the RBI to take into consideration all the stakeholders of the bank that is being merged.
On Thursday, the Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant stay on the final scheme of amalgamation between DBS Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank which will came into effect today. A group of promoter entities had initiated legal action against the Reserve Bank of India, the Union of India & DBS Bank, seeking claims for shareholders whose entire equity will be wiped out post the amalgamation.
A writ petition was filed in the Bombay High Court by Kare Electronics & Development Pvt Ltd, Pranava Electronics Pvt Ltd and K R Pradeep. A separate petition was filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance which holds 4.99 per cent in LVB. The petition stated while the promoters are not against the amalgamation per se, they argued that LVB has been given away by RBI in a hurry without taking into account shareholders' interest, said the person cited earlier.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU