Madras HC refuses to stay LVB-DBS Bank merger, adjourns AUM Capital plea

The has refused to stay the merger of (LVB) with India. The court adjourned the plea moved by AUM Capital Market Pvt Ltd challenging the merger to January 21.

It may be noted, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court refused to grant stay on the final scheme of amalgamation between and which will come into effect on Friday.

Today, a division bench of the consisting of Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice M S Ramesh said "no blanket interim order can be granted against the merger as the scheme has already come to operation".

They said the Centre and are free to proceed further with the merger as per the scheme. The bench adjourned the hearing to January 21 and asked the Centre and the to file counters, while rejecting and DBS India request to keep in abeyance the order not to take any further actions prejudicial to the shareholders of LVB for three weeks.

The petitioner alleged that the merger scheme had been devised in violation of the which requires the RBI to take into consideration all the stakeholders of the bank that is being merged.

A writ petition was filed in the Bombay High Court by Kare Electronics & Development Pvt Ltd, Pranava Electronics Pvt Ltd and K R Pradeep. A separate petition was filed by Indiabulls Housing which holds 4.99 per cent in LVB. The petition stated while the promoters are not against the amalgamation per se, they argued that LVB has been given away by RBI in a hurry without taking into account shareholders' interest, said the person cited earlier.