SpiceJet deposits TDS, Form 16 to be issued to staff in a fortnight

Airline says significant portion of PF contributions of all employees is also being credited and the remaining amount will be released shortly

SpiceJet | TDS | Civil Aviation

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

SpiceJet
The development comes two days after the government enhanced credit limit for airlines under the ECLGS

After a delay of several months, budget airline SpiceJet has deposited income tax with the department.

In a note to employees, the airline said it has deposited tax deducted at source and it will be reflected in the tax credit statement in a few days. The Form 16 will be made available in the next fortnight.

"A significant portion of PF contributions of all employees is also being credited and the remaining amount will be released shortly," the airline said.

The development comes two days after the government enhanced credit limit for airlines under the ECLGS.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 18:20 IST

`
