SpiceJet engineer killed during maintenance was untrained: DGCA panel

"The report of the committee has been received and it has pointed out that the trainee (engineer) was not trained and was carrying out work on the aircraft without any supervision by a trained or licensed engineer," a source said.
Pandey, 22, was killed after he got stuck between the hydraulic door flaps of the main landing gear of an aircraft during maintenance at the Kolkata airport on July 9, the airline said.
SpiceJet's response to the DGCA probe was awaited
