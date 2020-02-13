SpiceJet hopes its Boeing 737 Max aircrafts can start flying from June

is hoping its grounded aircraft will return to operation by June and would fuel its growth for the year, said Ajay Singh, CMD of While Indian airlines have not been impacted by the the outbreak of coronavirus in China so far, the infectious disease will have a major impact on the aircraft and airline industry, he added.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said, "We have grown 50 per cent this year. The growth was possible because we took some aircraft from the erstwhile Jet Airways. We have a large number of Max aircraft on the ground. We are hoping the Max aircrafts will start flying this year, in the month of June. We have 42 aircraft which are on the ground now, waiting to fly."

The aircraft from Boeing, which are expected to be more fuel efficient, were grounded in March 2019, according to reports, after two crashed within five months, raising safety concerns. has ordered 225 aircrafts for $22 billion.

"We hope that they (Max aircraft) can come back and that will fuel our growth for this year. We are expecting the approvals to be in place by end of May or in June," he added. The company will continue to talk with Airbus, and the latter is making offers to the airline.

When asked about the expansion plans next year, he said he could speak about the plans once the Boeing aircraft are back in operation. There will be some impact in terms of financial performance, but once it is back, it will be much more profitable in terms of operation, as the cost of flying aircrafts are much lower.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the unveiling of Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru (Hail the Brave), a movie inspired from the life of G R Gopinath, founder of low cost airline Air Deccan, on a SpiceJet aircraft. SpiceJet is an airline partner for the film, which has significant content related to the low cost airline industry in the country.

Commenting on the impact of coronavirus, he said that the company had suspended its service to Hong Kong temporarily, though for Indian carriers, it is not such a big issue as yet.

"But there is a very big impact around the world. It has a cascading effect. Lot of fliers are not flying and it is going to have an impact on the aircrafts and airlines and it is going to be much worse than we imagine," he added. Oil prices has come down and is showing a downward trend, which is a positive sign in terms of cost of airlines.

He said that aviation industry has a very bright future as only three per cent of India flies today and that is bound to increase as economy grows.

"Future is very bright. It is a volatile industry. It depends on many external factors such as the price of fuel, cost of airports etc. There will always be ups and downs, but the future is bright," he said.