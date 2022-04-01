SpiceJet inks pact with Credit Suisse on $24-million dispute

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet back in black after 7 quarters, reports Rs 42.5-cr Q3 net profit
After Air India privatisation, aviation set to be 2nd most concentrated mkt
Aircraft leasing companies hit tax air pocket over SpiceJet dues
India's aviation sector on the verge of a turnaround?
Analysts bet on IndiGo, SpiceJet despite travel curbs amid Omicron spread
-
SpiceJet has entered into an in-principle settlement with Credit Suisse, saving itself from possible liquidation.
“The parties have now reached an in-principle commercial settlement of the dispute and the process of documentation is underway. SpiceJet has already deposited $5 million on the direction of the Madras High Court in the Credit Suisse case and there is no adverse financial liability on the company. The settlement involves payment of an amount over a mutually-agreed period of time,” the airline said in a statement on Thursday.
Last December, the high court had ordered the winding up of SpiceJet for failing to make payment of $24 million to Swiss maintenance company SR Technics.
Credit Suisse had a financing agreement with SR Technics that gave it the right to receive payments from the airline.
The high court had stayed its order for three weeks and directed the airline to deposit $5 million.
SpiceJet then challenged the high court order in January in the Supreme Court, which gave it three weeks to negotiate a settlement.
SpiceJet said its agreement with Credit Suisse follows successful settlements with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada and aircraft lessors — CDB Aviation and Avolon.
Meanwhile the long-drawn share dispute between SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh and the airline’s former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his KAL Airways saw a fresh development in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The top court asked both the parties to look for a full and final settlement of around Rs 900 crore, by April 12, when the case will be heard next.
The chief justice inquired from SpiceJet counsel as to why the company is not paying the money to the decree holder and settling the matter.
The tussle dates back to 2015 when Maran sold his 58.46 per cent stake, or 50.4 million shares, in SpiceJet to Singh for a nominal Rs 2 after the airline was hit by financial trouble.
In 2016, Maran approached the Delhi High Court, citing a breach of the agreement by Singh for not issuing him 189 million share warrants and preference shares, despite his Rs 679-crore infusion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU