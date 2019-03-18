SpiceJet likely to operate grounded aircraft of debt-laden Jet Airways

Lessors of cash-starved airline Jet Airways are in talks with SpiceJet to reposition some of its Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft. SpiceJet, which has been hit by the grounding of 13 Boeing 737 MAX planes, is looking to secure used aircraft to maintain its expansion plans. “Lessors of Jet Airways have discussed with SpiceJet to place their aircraft with the latter.

SpiceJet wants 12-13 planes. Depending on the duration of the 737 MAX grounding, it may take more,” said a person aware of the development. At least two lessors — GE Capital Aviation Services ...