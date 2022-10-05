JUST IN
Business Standard

SpiceJet likely to receive additional Rs 1,000 crore loan under ECLGS

SpiceJet incurred net losses of Rs 316 crore, Rs 934 crore, Rs 998 crore and Rs 1,725 crore in FY19, FY20, FY21, and FY22

Topics
SpiceJet

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet
The airline is currently operating less than 50 per cent of its approved flights, following the July 27 order of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) due to multiple incidents involving its aircraft

SpiceJet is likely to receive an additional Rs 1,000 crore loan under the Centre’s modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to help the airline clear its dues, pay lessors on time, and induct new Boeing 737 Max planes, sources said on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 19:50 IST

