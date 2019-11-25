SpiceJet faces liquidity crunch, plans to raise Rs 750 crore via QIP

SpiceJet, India’s second-largest airline, is planning to raise around Rs 750 crore by selling new shares, three people aware of the development said. The airline is considering a qualified institutional placement (QIP) as a prolonged grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and a severe fare war have put the airline’s balance sheet under pressure.

QIP is a capital-raising tool by which listed companies can sell shares, fully and partly convertible debentures, or any securities other than warrants to a qualified institutional buyer. An airline spokesperson denied ...