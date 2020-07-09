SpiceJet offers coronavirus hospitalisation insurance to passengers

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown 4.0: Over 95% flight bookings for one-way trips, shows data
General Insurance Council says existing health policies cover coronavirus
Insurers see rise in health claims; lockdown reduces motor segment demands
Covid-19 lockdown: Airlines go for cuts again as grounding may extend
Domestic aviation industry to incur over Rs 24,000 cr loss in FY21: Report
-
”Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3,00,000 at a premium for as low as Rs 443 to Rs 1,564 a year (including GST),” the airline said.
The low-cost carrier said it had joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU