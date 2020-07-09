JUST IN
SpiceJet offers coronavirus hospitalisation insurance to passengers

"Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3,00,000 at a premium for as low as Rs 443 to Rs 1,564 a year (including GST)," the airline said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The low-cost carrier said it had joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.

SpiceJet passengers can now avail an insurance cover for Covid-19 hospitalisation by paying a minimum premium of Rs 443, the airline said on Wednesday.

”Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3,00,000 at a premium for as low as Rs 443 to Rs 1,564 a year (including GST),” the airline said.

“The insurance covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days, respectively. The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for Covid-19,” it added.

The low-cost carrier said it had joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.

First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 22:05 IST

