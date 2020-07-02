SpiceJet operates 200 charter flights to fly 30,000 Indians back home

Airline major has operated 200 charter flights since May till now to fly 30,000 Indian nationals back home.

has operated charter flights from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon and Sri Lanka to repatriate stranded Indian nationals.

"The airline has operated multiple charter flights for seafarers in addition to operating multiple charters within the country," the airline said in a statement.

" has also operated multiple domestic charter flights to help foreign nationals reach key metros like Delhi from where they could fly back to their respective countries."





ALSO READ: Steps SpiceJet took to shift focus from passengers to products in lockdown

In June alone, SpiceJet operated a total of 175 charter flights.

Apart from these charter flights, the airline has operated services under Centre's Vande Bharat mission.

Besides, it has transported around 20,000 tonnes of cargo since March 25 thi s year.

At present, the airline's international cargo network now spans over40 countries.