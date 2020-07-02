SpiceJet operates 200 charter flights to fly 30,000 Indians back home

-
ALSO READ
India scurries to make coveralls for healthcare workers as outbreak spreads
Domestic air travel resumes with confusion at airports, cancelled flights
Coronavirus: SpiceJet to suspend most international flights till April-end
Here's how the first day of resumption of domestic flights panned out
Steps SpiceJet took to shift focus from passengers to products in lockdown
-
Airline major SpiceJet has operated 200 charter flights since May till now to fly 30,000 Indian nationals back home.
SpiceJet has operated charter flights from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon and Sri Lanka to repatriate stranded Indian nationals.
"The airline has operated multiple charter flights for seafarers in addition to operating multiple charters within the country," the airline said in a statement.
"SpiceJet has also operated multiple domestic charter flights to help foreign nationals reach key metros like Delhi from where they could fly back to their respective countries."
ALSO READ: Steps SpiceJet took to shift focus from passengers to products in lockdown
In June alone, SpiceJet operated a total of 175 charter flights.
Apart from these charter flights, the airline has operated services under Centre's Vande Bharat mission.
Besides, it has transported around 20,000 tonnes of cargo since March 25 thi s year.
At present, the airline's international cargo network now spans over40 countries.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU