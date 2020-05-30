JUST IN
Indian aviation sector in survival mode, needs viable revival: IATA CEO
SpiceJet receives permission for drone trials to deliver medicines

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Soon, drones may save lives carrying kidneys, liver for transplant
After trials, SpiceXpress, the airline’s cargo arm, will focus on delivering medical emergency parcels and essential supplies including perishables, SpiceJet said.

Budget airline SpiceJet said on Friday it received permission to conduct drone trials that will allow it to deliver medical supplies and e-commerce products as a two month-long lockdown has thrown supply chains in the country into disarray.

Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted exemptions to 13 groups to operate drones on an experimental basis. After trials, SpiceXpress, the airline’s cargo arm, will focus on delivering medical emergency parcels and essential supplies including perishables, SpiceJet said.
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 01:39 IST

