Musk engages in heated exchange with ex-Twitter employee; apologises later
Spinning mills fret over clamp on CU India from certifying organic textiles

Industry bodies move global accreditation body IOAS, seeking a relief; organic cotton contributes to 10% of the total cotton produced in the country

cotton | Textile | Tamil Nadu

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

In a major hit to spinning mills in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country, the International Organic Accreditation Service (IOAS) suspended the Control Union (CU) India last week from testing and sampling Indian organic textile products, on charges of irregularities in its certification process. Now, the industry bodies have approached the global accreditation body seeking a relief in the matter.

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 16:15 IST

