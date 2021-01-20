Srinivasaraghavan to retire in March after 18 years as Sundaram Finance MD

-
ALSO READ
Sundaram Finance reports 7% drop in Q1 pre-tax profit to Rs 219 crore
Sundaram Finance lowers interest rates on deposits across tenures
Sundaram Home Finance to raise Rs 2,000 cr in H2 through debt, bank funding
Overhaul of TVS Group to pave way for easy transition to fourth gen
Why few NBFCs want to become banks despite RBI's new recommendations
-
T T Srinivasaraghavan, Managing Director of Sundaram Finance to step down in March. He is retiring from service after 38 years with the company, the last 18 years as Managing Director. Rajiv Lochan will succeed him.
Under Srinivasaraghavan’s near two-decade tenure as Managing Director, the company has grown its balance sheet from under Rs 800 crore to over Rs 30,000 crore today.
Over the past two decades, Srinivasaraghavan also led the diversification of the group from its traditional focus on medium and heavy commercial vehicles to a multi-product diversified financial services provider.
S Viji, Chairman, Sundaram Finance said “under his leadership the company has demonstrated its traditional focus on asset quality, and most importantly its adherence to “Sundaram Values” of prudence and customer focus. The company and its shareholders owe a debt of gratitude for his service.”
Srinivasaraghavan added “it has been a great privilege and honour to lead this outstanding group of people who make up Team Sundaram, over all these years. Our enduring commitment to the Sundaram Values will ensure that Sundaram Finance scales greater heights under the new leadership team”.
ALSO READ: L&T Finance: Retail shift slowly playing out, credit cost remains a concern
As a result of Srinivasaraghavan’s retirement, the company at its board meeting, announced the following changes to the management team on 1 April 2021.
Harsha Viji, Deputy Managing Director, will assume the office of Executive Vice Chairman, and take responsibility for the overall strategy and direction of Sundaram Finance Ltd., and other group companies in financial services
Rajiv Lochan, Director (Strategy) of the company, will assume the role of Managing Director of Sundaram Finance Ltd. Rajiv brings a rich experience of 25 years, in financial services, then as a partner in the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, and most recently, as Managing Director of Kasturi & Sons.
A.N. Raju, Director (Operations), will assume the role of Deputy Managing Director of Sundaram Finance Ltd.
Srinivasaraghavan will remain on the board and play a mentorship role.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU