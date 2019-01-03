Staff hold on to vague promises as Jet Airways continues descent

There is nothing new about the year for Jet Airways. In the last quarter of 2018, the airline frequently cancelled flights. On one weekend, according to pilots and engineers, 24 Jet were cancelled.

Old Jet loyalists continue to abandon the airline — the lounge access is gone and disruptions are too common. The New Year saw the Icra downgrading its rating after the airline defaulted on payments to the State Bank of India. For the past five months or so, salaries and allowances have been paid in fits and starts. Pilots, cabin crew and engineers have not been paid most of their ...