Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl spills the beans about building a brand

Zev Siegl co-founded Starbucks in 1971 in Seattle, US, along with Gordon Bowker and Jerry Baldwin. It is now the biggest coffee house brand in the world and reported net revenue of $32.3 billion in fiscal 2022. Siegl is on a visit to India and was recently seen at Bengaluru’s iconic restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan enjoying filter coffee and masala dosa. He was also here to attend Karnataka's Global Investors Meet (GIM) and experience the startup boom and technological prowess in the country.
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 11:25 IST
