Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl spills the beans about building a brand

Zev Siegl co-founded in 1971 in Seattle, US, along with Gordon Bowker and Jerry Baldwin. It is now the biggest house brand in the world and reported net revenue of $32.3 billion in fiscal 2022. Siegl is on a visit to India and was recently seen at Bengaluru’s iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan enjoying filter and masala dosa. He was also here to attend Karnataka's (GIM) and experience the startup boom and technological prowess in the country.