Start registration of Amrapali homebuyers or face jail: SC to Officials

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Noida and Greater officials and asked them to immediately start registration of the homebuyers of projects, failing which the officers could be sent to jail. Observing that the court was not merely a "paper tiger", a two-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that there should be no delay on part of the authorities in handing over the possession of flats.

Noida and Greater Noida officials had, in their submissions, told the two-judge bench that a special cell with dedicated officers had been created for the homebuyers of Amrapali.

On July 23, the apex court had in its judgment cancelled the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act registration of for defrauding homebuyers, diverting their money and failing to complete projects on time. At the time, the two-judge bench had also directed Noida and Greater Noida Authorities "to execute the tripartite agreement within one month concerning the projects where homebuyers are residing and issue completion certificate".

The top court had also slammed the banks, as well as Noida and Greater Noida authorities, and said that while the debt-laden had diverted funds meant for the projects, the officials had "acted as a mute spectator".

"It was incumbent upon the bankers also to obtain clear unconditional NOCs…they permitted diversion of money immediately after sanctioning of the loan and also in day to day transactions of Amrapali group of companies,” the top court had said. Citing the forensic auditor’s report, the top court said on Tuesday that as soon as the loans were advanced by the bank to the Amrapali group, they were diverted to other bogus of the Amrapali group.