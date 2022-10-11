JUST IN
Start-up funding nosedives by 80% in Q3 and CY22: Tracxn report

The top three sectors to receive maximum funding this quarter were alternative lending, genomics and payments

The ‘Tracxn Geo Quarterly Report: India Tech Q3 2022’ said the average ticket size also witnessed a drop across all funding stages

Indian start-ups raised $3 billion in Q3 2022 (July-September), 57 per cent lower than the previous quarter, according to a new report by technology-led market intelligence platform, Tracxn.

The ‘Tracxn Geo Quarterly Report: India Tech Q3 2022’ said the average ticket size also witnessed a drop across all funding stages, with the late stage seeing the biggest fall of over 70 per cent, from $142 million in Q3 of 2021 to $42 million in Q3 of 2022. “Our quarterly start-up report confirms India is experiencing a funding slowdown, which could continue for 12-18 months and the effects could intensify going forward,” said Neha Singh, co-founder, Tracxn. The top three sectors to receive maximum funding this quarter were alternative lending, genomics and payments.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 23:32 IST

