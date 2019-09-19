JUST IN
Key deals last week: Blackstone's $379 mn infusion in GV Tech Park, & more
Start-up sectors that have the highest probability of receiving funding

Chances of getting funded improved if you were doing a start-up in the areas of artificial intelligence, life sciences, Internet of Things, and enterprise infrastructure, shows this data

PROBABILITY OF FUNDING

Sectors such as consumer internet and enterprise applications have seen the most number of start-ups, but only 10-13 per cent of them got funded. Chances of getting funded improved if you were doing a start-up in the areas of artificial intelligence, life sciences, Internet of Things, and enterprise infrastructure, shows this data.

Chart
First Published: Thu, September 19 2019. 01:20 IST

