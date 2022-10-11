JUST IN
Karnataka govt orders Ola, Uber, Rapido to stop auto services from Oct 12
Business Standard

Start-up EV makers allege partial treatment, halt of FAME subsidies

Subsidies of Rs 200-300 crore remain unpaid, said executives of various start-ups

Topics
FAME-II | e-vehicle subsidy | Electric Vehicles

Shally Seth Mohile & Nitin Kumar  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

electric scooters, e-scooters, EV, Electric vehicles
To avail of the FAME-II benefits, manufacturers must do 50 percent of the value addition locally as part of the DVA norms.

Start-ups manufacturing electric two- and three-wheelers have alleged they are not getting subsidies under the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme even though some established, large manufacturers are receiving them.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 23:42 IST

