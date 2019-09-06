Start-ups seek separate data policy, don't want to be part of e-commerce

With the government planning to secure all data related to finance and e-commerce in India, many start-ups fear that the Centre may also bring them into the e-commerce fold. This, in turn, would make it impossible for them to process data abroad, according to LocalCircles, a social media and citizen engagement platform.

Under the much-awaited e-commerce policy, a number of proposals are around data protection and storing data onshore. The proposals are aimed at online e-commerce players, foreign banks and fintech firms for storing and processing all data in India. Start-ups ...