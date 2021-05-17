Startup Virohan raises $3 mn, says will train million paramedics by 2025

Healthcare Virohan, which says it is the first company in India to give vocational training for paramedics, has raised additional funding from Rebright Partners to top up its Series A round to $3 million.

Virohan said it will use the funds to scale up more than 160 campuses in India and strengthen the country’s healthcare by creating a allied workforce in the Covid-19 crisis. It will also be using the funding to improve its proprietary Blended Learning Technology platform, a virtual reality-based practical training. The platform includes on-demand online training through bite sized videos and real time quizzes and gamification. This enables its partner colleges and students to switch from in classroom to online learning.

“With this funding, we plan to educate over 1 million students by 2025, through our best-in-class, Blended Learning platform,” said Kunaal Dudeja, CEO & Co-founder.

The said it has trained over 5,500 people since the pandemic started last year and it will almost double its student registrations from 1,100 a year to 2,000.

"Virohan's full-stack offering brings in key stakeholders and partners in the ecosystem together on a common platform to solve the challenges faced by students, trainers, hospitals and healthcare innovators,” said Brij Bhasin, General Partner, Rebright Partners states,

As part of the total fundraise, the Series A and seed rounds were raised from Rebright Partners, elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization, the Singh Family Trusts, advised by Artha Impact, Yunus Social Business, Better Capital and Keiretsu Forum.