Startup Voiro raises $1.8 mn in investment round led by Mela Ventures

Voiro, a Bengaluru-based startup, has raised $1.8 million in a round of financing led by Mela Ventures. 1Crowd, an early-stage VC fund and angel company, that led Voiro’s seed round in 2019 participated in the latest financing.
Voiro said its technology is used by some of India's largest media powerhouses. It was founded in 2014 by Kavita Shenoy, Anand Gopal, Anil Karat and Jithin George.
“We have always taken pride in our ability to solve monetisation challenges for media teams and the agility of our customer experience. This investment will play a strategic role in driving market expansion internationally, launching Voiro 3.0 and investing strongly in data engineering to showcase a world class SaaS product from India for global media organizations,” said Kavita Shenoy, Founder & CEO, Voiro.
Voiro said it has become the revenue management partner of media companies which uses its services for live events like the Indian Premier League, the Oscars, Bigg Boss and Big Billion Day.
"The rapid and consistent growth in the OTT industry has created a huge potential to monetize and drive more revenues through predictive ad-management. We see a great potential in the Voiro platform, technology expertise and the solid team behind the product. We are very excited to partner with the Voiro team and look forward to being an integral part of the growth story," said Krishnakumar Natarajan, Managing Partner, Mela Ventures.
This is Mela Ventures’ third investment since its first close of the fund in August 2020.
