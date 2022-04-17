Startups partner with IITs to develop cutting-edge niche products

That Indian soldiers function under the most gruelling conditions in places like the Siachen glacier, desert regions or in submarines several leagues under the sea, is well known.

But one issue that few pause to consider is how they manage to maintain personal hygiene in such inhospitable terrain, where there is little or no infrastructure, and where water resources are scarce at best or entirely absent at worst. A large part of this problem has been solved by Gurugram-based startup Clensta Technologies, which has developed a waterless bath solution and a waterless toothpaste in ...