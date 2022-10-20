From layoffs to cost-cutting, start-ups brace for long funding winter

On a cloudy Monday this month, Mohammed Irshad flew from Kochi to to attend an exclusive investor networking event. Among a handful of founders selected for the event, Irshad was to pitch his peer-to-peer learning start-up Notespaedia for funding in front of top venture capital investors such as AngelBay, Elevation Capital, and Inflection Point Ventures. He failed to woo them, but the feisty entrepreneur was determined to continue his hunt. On Tuesday, he flew to to attend Nasscom Product Conclave, competing with hundreds of other start-ups for investors’ attention.