Startups try to woo talent returning to India from US amid H1B visa woes

With the uncertain business environment, triggered by pandemic, and immigration related issues expected to force Indian talent in the US to return to the country, and software product are looking to enrich their talent base by attracting some of these professionals.

According to industry experts, a stricter visa regime to improve local employment and closure of onshore opportunities in the US, is likely to result in a reverse brain drain.

Indian and software product are trying to attract engineers and programmers who are either stranded in India due to the lockdown or holders who have been laid off or those who are contemplating to move back home over uncertainties around visa processing, say HR firms and industry experts.

"The product-based startups, who have funds, are luring the mid-level workers having skills in front-end architecture solutions and product development. The global exposure of such candidates is an added advantage," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO of CIEL HR Services.

US President Donald Trump, last Monday signed a proclamation to restrict H1B and other non-immigration visas until the end of 2020. Around 1,500 visa holders who had visited India before the lockdown for medical emergencies and vacations are also in limbo due to the executive order.

Also, the current federal rules require an holder to leave the US along with their family members within 60 days of losing their job. Those on H1B visas are not eligible for unemployment and social security benefits.

"The visa holders stuck in India, too, have been furloughed or given an option to temporarily work in offshore locations in Hyderabad or Bengaluru or be transferred to other projects without the employee's consent. So these employees are exploring local opportunities as well," he added.

Indian such as Zomato and Ixigo have used the situation to draw talent returning from the US to fill positions available with them. Ixigo is seeking candidates in areas of engineering and quality assurance and is open to Indian workers who could not get, or renew, their H1B visas, said Aloke Bajpai, CEO and co-founder of the Gurugram-based travel startup. Zomato's product head Rahul Ganjoo, too, took to the social media to point out there were many opportunities in India.

Not only startups, but also IT service providers, healthcare and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) firms are believed to be quite keen on hiring foreign returnees to fill up positions in cloud migration projects that are now being fast-tracked due to the pandemic, according to Sunil C, head (specialised staffing), TeamLease Digital.

"Many of the professionals who will be returning due to the executive order can fill immediate roles on contract as well as consultant roles because they come from a market where such roles are well established," he added.

Reverse brain drain

The startup community also feels the issue may act as a catalyst for "reverse brain drain" and may result in a new wave of startups, similar to ones set up by returnees, in the previous decade.

Snapdeal's co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl's was rejected in 2007 while working for Microsoft in Seattle. However, he went on to start Snapdeal three years later along with his high-school friend Rohit Bansal. Snapdeal is now India's third-largest e-commerce retailer.

"India is the land of big opportunities. I didn't know this 13 years ago when my H1B visa was rejected, but haven't regretted a moment since," Bahl tweeted.