State Bank of India reduces home loan interest rates to 6.7%

-
ALSO READ
SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
SBI Q2 result: Profit jumps 52% YoY to Rs 4,574 cr; asset quality improves
SBI to report Q3 results today; here are the five things you need to track
SBI Q3 result: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions
SBI Cards m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Five factors that are driving the stock
-
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, on Saturday said it has cut the interest rates it charges on home loans. The rates now start at 6.7 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh.
The state-owned bank has a home loan portfolio of about Rs 5 trillion, making it the market leader.
The bank will charge interest at 6.95 per cent for loans between Rs 30 lakh-Rs 75 lakhs Big-ticket loans above Rs 75 lakh will attract a rate of 7.05 per cent, the bank said in a statement.
Earlier in March, the bank had reduced the rate to 6.7 per cent as part of a festive offer before restoring it to 6.95 per cent which took effect from April 1.
C S Setty, the bank's managing director for the retail and digital banking division said, “The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present home loan interest rate offerings which reduce the EMI amounts substantially.
I am sure these measures will give a fillip to the real estate industry too”.
SBI is also offering a concession of 5 basis points (0.05 per cent) to women borrowers. An additional concession of 5 basis points is being offered if the loan is availed through the bank's mobile app. "To enhance customer experience through the YONO app, a 5 bps concession is being offered as a digital incentive to our home loan customers," said the lender.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU