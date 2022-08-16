JUST IN
Bajaj Electricals elevates Anuj Poddar as Managing Director, CEO
Business Standard

State Bank of India launches first branch dedicated to start-ups

The branch will provide services ranging from the stage of formation of start-ups to Initial Public Offerings and Follow-on Public Offerings, SBI said

BS Reporter 

SBI will also support such players through associated services such as investment banking, treasury operations, advisory and other ancillary financial services through its subsidiaries.

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched its first branch dedicated to start-ups in Koramangala, Bengaluru , the country’s largest lender said on Tuesday.

Apart from providing funding and regular banking service to start-ups, SBI will also support such players through associated services such as investment banking, treasury operations, advisory and other ancillary financial services through its subsidiaries.

The branch will provide services ranging from the stage of formation of start-ups to Initial Public Offerings and Follow-on Public Offerings, SBI said.
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 23:26 IST

