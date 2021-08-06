State-owned Nalco's first quarter profit soars to Rs 348 crore

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported a significant rise in consolidated profit at Rs 347.73 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 16.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during the quarter increased to Rs 2,506.29 crore from Rs 1,413.92 crore in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing.

is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. The Centre holds 51.28 per cent equity of

