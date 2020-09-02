Steel under spotlight as price inches towards pre-Covid level

The growing clamour against the increase in the price of steel could blow up into a larger issue this month.

Just a few days back, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (Fimi) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for a price monitoring and regulation mechanism for sale of steel by integrated producers of the alloy.

This came on the back of EEPC India raising the issue of increasing domestic with the government. Mahesh Desai, chairman, EEPC India, said a series of meetings with the government have been held where the case has been presented.

“Main steel producers are exporting at very competitive rates but in the domestic market, prices are much higher. This is making exports of final products by MSME units, which have a requirement of one million tonnes, uncompetitive,” he said.

“The government is working out a policy framework but time is running out because every month are increasing. It is understood that a steep increase in prices is just round the corner,” he added.

Most steel producers, which normally increase prices from the first day of the month, are planning to announce it over the next few days. However, at least, one major producer said that prices had been increased by Rs 2,000 a tonne.

Steel producers’ body, Indian Steel Association (ISA), contends that inputs costs have increased. Dilip Oommen, president of ISA and chief executive officer of AMNS India, said, domestic were still lower than pre-Covid levels, even after price correction.





“If we compare domestic iron ore prices, it has zoomed past pre-Covid levels. Since June, Odisha prices have increased by 58 per cent and NMDC prices by 40 per cent.”

A price increase this month would take steel prices to pre-Covid levels. Though it would still be much below the peak level of Rs 46,000 level for hot rolled coil (HRC) in November 2018.

HRC prices at the end of August were at Rs 38,750 a tonne, and a Rs 2,000 a tonne increase would take it past Rs 40,000 a tonne. The last time, this price level was achieved was in July 2019.

A producer pointed out that international prices have gone up by $120 a tonne after June 2020 and domestic steel prices started moving up from July, after dropping by close to Rs 3,000 a tonne over April- June.

On FIMI’s demand for a price monitoring and regulation mechanism for steel, Oommen said, the was one of the first to be deregulated in 1991.

“So, why and how can there be a price monitoring and regulation mechanism? Prices need to be determined by market forces in a free market,” he said.

has also requested for complete withdrawal of import duty on steel for the benefit of downstream industries. But Oommen countered, import duty removal was not in line with Amanirbhar Bharat.

In any case most imports are from FTA countries, where import duty is not applicable, he pointed out.

He further added that domestic steel producers were not on the same level playing field. “The taxes and duties in India, which are not cenvatable, are very high compared to global standards. As per Niti Ayog report, there is at least a $80/t disadvantage that Indian players face. This is why ISA and the steel industry have been batting for BAT (Border Adjustment Tax ) and RoDTEP (Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products, an export incentive scheme),” Oommen said.

This is not the first time that there is noise around steel price increase. In 2008, chief executive officers (CEOs) of major steel met then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, and in accordance with advice, reduced prices and decided to hold prices for three months. Commodity prices were at peak levels then which came crashing with the global financial crisis.

Oommen said, if steel prices need to be corrected, let us address the underlying causes.

However, even as steel prices are on the rise, its sustainability is under question. ICRA senior vice president, Jayanta Roy, said, domestic HRC prices have increased by Rs 4,000 per tonne from the lows of July 2020, are reportedly poised for another increase in September.

“This is on the back of increasing international prices as well as rising export volumes. However, a broad based recovery of domestic demand will be necessary to keep domestic steel prices at elevated levels. The trend in currency rates too will be important since domestic prices tend to align themselves with landed costs,” he pointed out.

HRC price trend in Rs /tonne

November 2018: Rs 46,250

July 2019: Rs 40,250

August 2019: Rs 36,250

November 2019: Rs 32,750

March 2020: Rs 38,000-39,000

July 2020: Rs 35,250

August: Rs 38,750