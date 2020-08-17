Sterlite gains on Modi's rural connectivity plans, strong order book

The Sterlite Technologies stock surged 15 per cent on upsides from the government's broadband connectivity plans, strong order book and rising opportunities from digital network rollouts. Led by Sterlite Technologies, cable stocks were up after PM Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that every village will get optical fibre connectivity over the next three years.

While this helped, the bigger trigger according to experts is the buy call from research firm CLSA. The firm has given a target price Rs 185 on the back of growing services revenues, a strong order book and compelling ...