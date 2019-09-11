Strap on aviation history, get this watch made of metal from MiG 21 jets

A newly minted Indian watchmaker, Bangalore Watch Company, is building watches imbued with a slice of India’s aviation history. The company, run by a husband-and-wife team, is set to launch a collection of 500 watches along with a special edition of 21 watches called the Mach 1X, which will come with cockpit-inspired dials made of metal from decommissioned MiG 21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Founders Nirupesh and Mercy Amalraj, former technology consultants who had earlier worked in Boston and Hong Kong, returned to India in 2016. By 2018, they had bootstrapped their ...