Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon may come under tax net in Budget

Encouraged by ballooning revenue from equalisation levy on online advertising fees, the government feels there is scope to expand it to digital content streaming companies such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, said sources in the know. The collection target this year is steep and the revenue situation less than ideal.

In such a scenario, the government might consider the proposal to tax these services in the Budget to be presented next week. In 2018-19, collections from equalisation levy touched Rs 1,000 crore — up from Rs 560 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 200 crore in 2016-17 (FY17). ...