Streaming videos, credit cards? Here's what to expect from Apple's event

When Apple boss Tim Cook (pictured) takes the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in Silicon Valley on Monday, he will usher in a new era for the world’s largest technology company.

The chief executive officer is expected to unveil streaming video and news subscriptions, key parts of Apple’s push to transform itself into a leading digital services provider.

The company may even discuss a monthly video games subscription. Likely absent from the event: Any new versions of the gadgets that have helped Apple generate hundreds of billions of dollars in profit since 1976.

It’s a particular challenge for Cook, who took over after Jobs died in 2011. The current CEO is an expert in hardware supply chains who spent years wrangling eager component manufacturers

in Asia to assemble the company’s blockbuster iPhone. Apple’s newer partners — Hollywood studios, movie stars, newspapers and magazine publishers — are more wary of working with tech giants, or have already teamed up with rivals like Netflix and Amazon.com.

“This is a pivotal shift for Apple,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

On Monday, Apple will add video and news subscriptions, and could unveil a similar offering for credit cards.

