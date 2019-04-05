Streetwear brand GullyLiveFast partners with KKR & Delhi Capitals

Cricketer KL Rahul's co-owned streetwear brand GullyLiveFast, has tied up with franchises and for this season. The brand is also promoted by and

GullyLiveFast, will introduce the latest streetwear collection as a part of the collaboration this season.

"Getting an opportunity to associate with teams in one of the largest sports platforms in the world is extremely exciting. Gully as a brand is known for creating unique jacket designs that are never repeated and this is another opportunity for us to expand on the range. I am sure the fans are going to love them!" said, Jogesh Lulla, COO,

The five-piece capsule collection consists of Gully’s signature Gullybomber jackets, coordinated slim fit joggers; muscle-tee, shorts and bandanas are made in GULLY’s statement camo print with colours inspired from the respective teams. The brand will offer fans of the respective teams a wide range of fashionable streetwear collection which they can wear and flaunt during the season.

also launched its high sheen versatile joggers and bomber jackets which can be paired with sneakers and can be worn on any occasion - from sporting events to parties. The muscle tees (vests) and shorts are made for the Indian climate with lightweight airy fabrics made to last numerous washes. Encouraged by global the trends set by NBA and NFL by combining streetwear with sports merchandise, is looking forward to popularising the concept in India.

has brought the Royal Bengal Tiger to by using it in Gullybomber Riders jacket design. The champions badge on the jacket is a tribute to the two wins of The Gullybomber Capitals jacket has a poppy red zipper, two trending badge patches and the team's true spirit is expressed with the three tigers printed on the back of the jacket. Other than the colours adopted in the range, there is also use of the iconic Howrah Bridge in the badges on the jackets. The idea is to bring pride to the local culture of each team and its city.

Speaking on the collaboration, Arjavi Shah Marwaha, Director, Zeko Online Pvt Ltd, said, “This is such a natural collaboration for us as cricket is in our DNA. Tying up with Kolkata Knight Riders and allowed us to showcase the elements, culture and spirit of each city & the teams"