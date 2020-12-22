Stress and trauma of Covid-19 hold big space for renewal: Tata Sons chief

(Chandra), chairman, Tata Sons, sees the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity for renewal. In a year-end note to the 700,000 Tata group employees, he says “Though this year has been hard, we end it with a renewed sense of possibility. Buried in the stress and trauma of Covid-19 are opportunities for renewal.” Pandemics have, in the past, inspired progress in medicine, urban planning, architecture and countless other fields. This one will be the same, he said.

“This moment is akin to walking on a bridge, but it’s a special bridge, because we are not simply waiting to see what is on the other side. Instead, we have a hand in building our destination,” Chandra wrote in the note.

The year-end note by Tata group’s top boss typically touches on the plans and priorities for the year ahead but this year, the chairman of the $113 billion salt-to-software conglomerate struck a different note touching a personal chord.

“Above all else, I want to thank you. The logistical challenges that consumed the senior leadership team over the past year do not compare to the personal challenges many of you have faced,” he said, as he expressed his deep sympathies with those who have been directly impacted by the pandemic.

He also acknowledged the burden which Tata employees shouldered with great professionalism. “From delivering meals to migrant and health workers to building hospitals and collecting public health data, to putting in efforts to develop a path breaking CRISPR test for Covid-19, we have seen the best of One Tata,” wrote Chandra.