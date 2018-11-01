Strides Pharma Q2 net loss at Rs 87 million on poor operating income

Science posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 87 million for the quarter-ended September 30, on the back of poor operating income and business restructuring. It had reported a net profit of Rs 117 million for the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue also saw a marginal degrowth of 4.6 per cent at Rs 7.3 billion. Regulated markets such as the USA and Australia contributed to 78 per cent of the revenues. It posted a low operating margin of 13.7 per cent as compared to 14.6 per cent in Q1FY18.