Strides Pharma Science inks deal with Pharmaceutics to buy 18 ANDAs for US

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma dips 6% after it temporarily suspends Ranitidine sales in US
Strides Pharma Science may resume Ranitidine drug sale in US market
Strides Pharma likely to launch affordable insulin from Stelis stable
Strides Pharma resumes sales of antacid drug Ranitidine in Australia
Strides acquires USFDA approved manufacturing facility in Florida
-
Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its arm had entered into a pact with Pharmaceutics International to acquire 18 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for the US market. With access to these products, Strides will significantly expand its niche offerings on its front-end, which has grown multi-fold to attain a quarterly revenue size of $66 million.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU