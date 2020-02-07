Strides Pharma Science inks deal with Pharmaceutics to buy 18 ANDAs for US

JUST IN
Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its arm had entered into a pact with Pharmaceutics International to acquire 18 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for the US market. With access to these products, Strides will significantly expand its niche offerings on its front-end, which has grown multi-fold to attain a quarterly revenue size of $66 million.
