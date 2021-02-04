Strides Pharma to spin off biopharma biz, start vaccines with global player

-
ALSO READ
We are looking at vaccines as new growth pivot: Strides Pharma chief
Strides Pharma to set up 800-mn capacity vaccine suite in Bengaluru
Strides Pharma hits a fresh 52-week high; stock gains 14% in one week
November domestic pharma sales grow just 1% after strong show last month
Strides Pharma shares zoom 8% on US FDA approval for Ursodiol tablets
-
In order to continue its focus on core pharma business, Strides Pharma Science will be demerging its biotech business under Stelis Biopharma, said a top company official. The Board will form a Committee of Directors to explore various options of value discovery including listing of the business.
“The biopharma business needs a lot of capital. At Strides, if we continue to put that capital in Stelis, it would be a challenge on our balance sheet. Our core business is growing extremely well particularly in regulated markets such as the US so we would want to continue to focus on where the growth is and not get distracted by businesses that need longer gestation periods. Hence, the decision is to demerge and list it as a separate company,” said R Ananthanarayanan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bengaluru-headquartered pharma company.
Stelis Biopharma will require up to $100 million additionally to fund all its programmes over the next three years, he added. Promoters will lead the funding for the growth phase at Stelis with a $50 million commitment.
Stelis has already seen an investment of $145 million so far during its gestation period, of which $73 million have been pumped in by Strides.
The company has hired former HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri to lead the next phase of growth at Stelis, where he will be chairman of the Board.
The company is also in the process of setting up a vaccine line under Stelis which will also have capability to manufacture up to 800 million doses of vaccines annually. Discussions are underway to partner with global vaccine developers for manufacturing services at the unit. “This line is predominantly for manufacturing Covid vaccines. The equipment installation is approaching its completion and qualification has already commenced,” said Ananthanarayanan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU