Strides to conduct clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India

Science has got regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug Favipiravir, which is considered a potential treatment for Covid-19. The Bengaluru-based company has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India and shall begin the trials soon in India, said Strides founder and non-executive Chairman Arun Kumar during a post-earnings conference call.

“We have the approval to conduct human study and we will be starting the trials soon in India,” said Kumar.

Mumbai-based Glenmark was the first Indian company to receive approval from the regulator to conduct clinical trials on Favipiravir tablets for Covid-19 patients.

Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan which was initially developed in Japan to treat influenza. The product is currently being exported to Gulf countries by Strides to treat patients under their treatment programme for Covid-19. The tablets are being manufactured at Strides’ flagship facility in Bengaluru which can produce up to six billion units of solid orals annually.



The company also said it did not have any significant impact from Covid-19 on their Q4 revenue. “There were some minor aberrations in manufacturing that led to some depletion in our inventory but we had no major impact. However, there is no denying the fact that Covid-19 is still an unknown element for the future of all businesses globally but we stay resilient as a company,” said R Ananthanarayanan, CEO and Managing Director, Science.

The company has said it has several antiviral drugs in its basket of approved drugs which may be repurposed for Covid-19 in FY21 and could result in business opportunities.

The company’s revenue has been hurt in the US as FDA had ordered withdrawal of Ranitidine from the market on the last day of FY20. Kumar said that it will take at least 2 years for Ranitidine to be reintroduced in the US market. “But we still believe in the molecule and will continue to invest time and money to see if we can bring the product back,” he added. The Bengaluru-headquartered company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 206.5 crore for the March quarter because of the Ranitidine setback. The drug resulted in a $9 million business for Strides in the first half of FY20.