JUST IN
Electric vehicle launch success key to further gains for M&M stock
Positive triggers factored into Hindustan Unilever's stock price
Adani's foray expected to trigger consolidation in cement industry
Valuations factor in multiple positives for Power Grid Corporation
Ceat spurts ahead on demand recovery and margin expansion hopes
Core brands, new launches to help Abbott India stock outperform: Analysts
Further correction in IT stocks not ruled out amid multiple headwinds
Consumption trends signal strong FY23 for mall operator Phoenix Mills
Despite low demand, Street waking up to cement sector's improving prospects
It's no walkover for tile makers staring at competition, gas prices
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray
NCLT directs to initiate insolvency proceedings against realty firm Ajnara
Business Standard

Strong demand to drive gains for stocks of city gas distributors

GAIL has come under pressure since it is not receiving contracted liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes and it is being forced to buy LNG at much higher prices

Topics
Liquefied Natural Gas | LNG price | GAIL India

Devangshu Datta 

LNG
High spot LNG rates could impact demand further

An interesting opportunity could be opening up in the city gas distribution (CGD) space. Share price of CGD companies, such as Indraprashtha Gas (IGL), Mahanagar Gas (MGL) and Gujarat Gas (GGL), have corrected sharply since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war as international gas prices have shot up due to fears of supply disruption.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Liquefied Natural Gas

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 22:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.