Strong domestic business shot in the arm for Torrent Pharma stock

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals have corrected by over 20 per cent since hitting 52-week highs in March. Concerns about the company’s US business after the full recall of a drug, notwithstanding the shutdown of a plant in the US, have led to worries regarding growth in the world’s largest health care market.

Analysts, however, feel most concerns are now factored in the stock, while growth drivers remain in place. Torrent’s business is well balanced between India, Brazil, Germany, and the US, with India contributing to half the revenue. Though disruption in the US ...