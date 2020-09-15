Strong growth in pharmacy business saves the day for Apollo Hospitals

A 42 per cent drop in the healthcare segment (hospitals) revenues indicates the severe impact of lockdown on Apollo Hospitals June quarter (Q1) performance. However, its diversified business model helped as a strong 21 per cent growth in the pharmacy business restricted the fall in income from operations to just 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Healthcare, which saw impact on its OPD services, deferment of elective surgeries, and negligible medical tourism, posted a loss at operating level, while pharmacy segment's profit surged 40 per cent year-on-year. Firm interest expenses meant ...