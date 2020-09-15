Full recovery in consumer durables will be long drawn affair: Analysts

Even as consumer durable firms are preparing in earnest for the upcoming festival season in a hope that Dussehra and Diwali will trigger an uptick in sales, analysts caution that the recovery in this segment will be a long drawn affair. Investors, they suggest, should put in money from a 12 – 18 month perspective that too on a decline.

A September 14 note by suggests as India's per capita GDP growth trajectory picks up going ahead, demand and penetration levels should also improve. “Our analysis indicates that the AC industry can record around 8-10 per cent CAGR over FY20-FY25F despite Covid-19-impact, touching penetration levels of 18 per 100 households, which is nearly half of what China had in 2005-06. The growth in refrigerators/ washing machines is likely to be lower at 6-8 per cent and least in the fan segment given its already high penetration levels,” wrote Siddhartha Bera and Kapil Singh of in a co-authored September 14 report.

That said, analysts now expect companies to shift focus to online platform in order to boost sales in these Covid-19 impacted times. According to Goldman Sachs, e-commerce growth in India is expected to rise up to 33 per cent in 2021, up from 18 per cent growth in 2020.

“As demand deepens and widens across the smaller within the hinterlands, companies need to re-evaluate market strategy to identify and prioritise new growth centres. Success within micro- will, however, depend on the ability of players to develop robust sales channels and operating models to reach customers in an efficient and cost effective manner,” says an August 2020 note by PwC.

Long road ahead

Given that the Covid-19 has reached hinterland and urban India is grappling with job losses and pay cuts, analysts expect the recovery in the consumer durable segment to be slow and a long drawn affair. “Lockdowns resulted in wage cuts and lay-offs in the April – June 2020 quarter and many firms also deferred pay hikes and variable pay. If the wage scenario improves in in the second half of FY21, consumption demand should benefit,” the note says.

The uptick in at the bourses over the past few months, analysts say, has mostly been on account of an up move in the mid-and small-cap segments where most of these counters get classified. That apart, hope of demand recovery led by higher consumption in the rural belt has aided sentiment, they say.

“Rural economy is not a sufficient enough driver to pull us back into a positive growth rate – we need a broader urban recovery for that. Rural, which is largely dependent on agri incomes, will only serve as a downside protection – and in general perhaps support around 40-50 per cent of mix of demand for various categories in consumption for frontline companies,” cautions Venugopal Garre, India strategist at Bernstein.

G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research suggests investing in these counters from a 12 – 18 month perspective – that too on a decline. “I think the next two quarters will be bad for consumer durable firms as the Covid-19 cases continue to surge. People will only spend on essentials and postpone purchase of discretionary items. A full blown recovery in sales of companies and the stocks at the bourses is still far away,” he says.