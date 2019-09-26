Strong order pipeline, better margins accelerate Bharat Electronics stock

Bharat Electronics (BEL) continues to be on investors’ radar, and has gained over 20 per cent since its August lows. The firm’s order flow remains strong. In addition, it recently bagged an Akash missile systems order worth Rs 5,357 crore, with delivery expected over the next three years.

For FY20, the firm has generated orders worth Rs 9,000 crore. Achieving its full-year guidance of Rs 15,000 crore may now not be difficult, say analysts. Key orders in the pipeline are a coastal surveillance naval project and smart city and homeland security projects, that could add up ...