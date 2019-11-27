Specialty drugs, domestic growth prospects positives for Sun Pharma stock

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma), which have been on an uptrend rising more than 12 per cent from November lows, were among the top Sensex gainers on Wednesday.

Analysts say the strong growth in domestic business and gradual ramp-up of its specialty products in the US — the world’s largest health care market — is boosting investors’ confidence. The news flow on Taro’s (Sun Pharma’s US subsidiary) share buyback and talks to resolve the long-running criminal antitrust probe of alleged price-fixing by various companies (including ...