Strong start to the Q1 earnings season: Net profit of 113 companies up 20%

The earnings season for the first quarter (Q1) of 2018-19 has started on a strong note for Corporate India. The combined net profit of 113 companies that have declared their results for the April-June 2018 quarter was up 20.3 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, growing at the fastest pace in the last nine quarters.

Combined net sales (net interest income in the case of bank and financials) were up 17.6 per cent YoY — the best in at least three years (see adjoining chart). Growth got a boost from a favourable base effect and better-than-expected show by Tata Consultancy ...